Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $571.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report $571.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.00 million and the lowest is $550.00 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $442.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of ELY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

