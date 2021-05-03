adbank Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $113,867.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.00877413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,523.93 or 0.09957741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046504 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

