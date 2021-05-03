Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 2,380,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.