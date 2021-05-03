Short Interest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Declines By 29.5%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,971. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.96. The stock had a trading volume of 780,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $136.52 and a 1 year high of $181.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.