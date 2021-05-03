XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.
