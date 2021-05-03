Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declines By 29.7%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.94. 38,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,297. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,754,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

