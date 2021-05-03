Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $44.36

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

SEE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. 1,898,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

