Omni Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $822,883.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $8.87 or 0.00015720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00505783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,202 coins and its circulating supply is 562,886 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

