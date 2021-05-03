Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$33.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$1.87 on Monday, hitting C$37.37. 1,822,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$37.48.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.49%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

