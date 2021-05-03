Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.79 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

ES stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. 1,642,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,838. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

