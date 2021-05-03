CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.91. 139,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $770.56 million, a PE ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,932,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

