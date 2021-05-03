Bata 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Bata has a total market capitalization of $154,153.10 and $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00512212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.