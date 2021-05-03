Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

