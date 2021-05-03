Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 12,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.68. 5,816,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,692,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.