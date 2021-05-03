PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.86. 18,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

