Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.31 million.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $7.32 on Monday, hitting $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,300. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -415.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $115.21.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.78.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.