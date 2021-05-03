Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Target Price at $606.90

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $606.24.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday.

NOW stock traded down $16.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $490.32. 2,410,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.90, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.27. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $335.01 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

