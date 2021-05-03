Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.29. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

NYSE:DY traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 212,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

