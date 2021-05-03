$0.04 EPS Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.98.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,790,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.