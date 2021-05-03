Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Short Interest Update

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFTW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. 646,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

