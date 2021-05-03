EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. 2,828,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,871. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

