Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Sells $41,383.44 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 899,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,770. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $226.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FNKO. Truist raised their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 23.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.