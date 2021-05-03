Short Interest in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Grows By 31.9%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,090,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 19,780,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

FSR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,867,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197,711. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

