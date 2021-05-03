QunQun (QUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $508,580.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $508,580.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00073632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00904062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.76 or 0.10495978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00047484 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

