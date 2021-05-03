Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.74. 345,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.39. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

