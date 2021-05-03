Cipher Price Tops $0.0013 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $77,476.26 and approximately $103,262.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071782 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

