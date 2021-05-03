Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target at $74.88

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. 5,392,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,939. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 184,496 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

