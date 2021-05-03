Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) PT at $60.33

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

PRAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 153,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

