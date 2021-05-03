Richard G. Kyle Sells 35,546 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TKR traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.46. The company had a trading volume of 507,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after purchasing an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

