David H. Clark Sells 278 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMZN traded down $80.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,386.49. 5,823,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,200.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 217,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

