David H. Clark Sells 278 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AMZN traded down $80.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,386.49. 5,823,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,200.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24,444.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,636,000 after buying an additional 217,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
