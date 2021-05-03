Richard Christensen Sells 2,556 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TBI stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.24. 205,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

