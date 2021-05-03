Andrew R. Harrison Sells 5,800 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $399,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALK stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.69. 1,181,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 322,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

