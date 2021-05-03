Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 35.8% in April

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 676,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ALEX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 278,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,347. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 916.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

