Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.