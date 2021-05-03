Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MTEM traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 341,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,984. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 2,441,626 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,770 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.