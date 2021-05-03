Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price at $47.93

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,313,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686,184. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

