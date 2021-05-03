$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.44. 1,195,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,978. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.14.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

