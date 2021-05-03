BTMX Hits Market Capitalization of $683.96 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a market cap of $683.96 million and $2.26 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.00905330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.16 or 0.10602638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00047207 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 749,317,256 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

