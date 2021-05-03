Casella Waste Systems (CWST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) recently:

5/3/2021 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

4/19/2021 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Casella Waste Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Casella Waste Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 125,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

