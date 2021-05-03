Mist 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $218,255.00 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Mist coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $3.88 million and $218,255.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mist has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00071733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $519.51 or 0.00905330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.16 or 0.10602638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00101011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00047207 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

