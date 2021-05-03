Spectrecoin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00336398 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.