Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.51 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. 1,064,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,073. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total transaction of $281,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,799 shares of company stock worth $40,694,906 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.