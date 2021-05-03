iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.69. 1,130,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

