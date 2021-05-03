KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 77,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. KVH Industries has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $75,208.27. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $29,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,414 shares in the company, valued at $772,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,489 shares of company stock worth $3,255,866. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in KVH Industries by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

