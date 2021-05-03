Short Interest in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Drops By 23.8%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of IES stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.31. IES has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435 in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IES by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IES by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in IES by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IES by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

