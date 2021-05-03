OptiToken (OPTI) Price Hits $0.0097

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptiToken has a market cap of $287,990.63 and approximately $6,183.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded up 381.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00280914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.66 or 0.01182320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.85 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.74 or 1.00104227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 coins. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io

