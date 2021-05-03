REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 1% against the US dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $75.69 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.16 or 0.00901047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.65 or 0.10605338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046944 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

