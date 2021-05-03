Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,032. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 106,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

