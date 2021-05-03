Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) PT at $379.50

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $420.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.88. The stock had a trading volume of 248,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.17 and its 200 day moving average is $394.06. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $263.27 and a twelve month high of $452.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

