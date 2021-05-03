Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $371.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.26.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,961,649 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.56 and its 200-day moving average is $345.66. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

